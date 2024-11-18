Hunter Biden Has Happy Family Day at Disneyland as Federal Sentencing Looms

Hunter Biden didn't let his pending federal sentences keep him from having a good time at Disneyland ... hitting up the Southern California theme park for an action-packed day.

Check it out ... President Joe Biden's son was all smiles while visiting Disneyland with his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, and son Beau -- who was named after Hunter's late brother.

The First Son was joined Friday by some friends and, of course, a handful of Secret Service agents, who kept the family safe as they enjoyed everything the theme park had to offer ... including a jaunt on the Peter Pan ride and Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railroad.

However, it seems Hunter had the most fun on the theme park's Dumbo ride ... with JB's son cheesin' like a little kid while the big-eared elephant dipped up and down.

Hunter and company also took in Disneyland's new Christmas parade ... likely getting in some holiday cheer before his federal gun case and tax fraud case result in possible jail time for him in December.

As TMZ previously reported ... in September, Hunter pled guilty to the 9 charges he faced in his tax evasion case -- which he faced after failing to pay $1.4 million in taxes between 2016 and 2019.

Prior to this, Hunter had been found guilty on 3 charges in a federal gun case ... where he had confessed to illegally owning a gun while being an active drug user. Hunter is facing possible prison time in both cases.

Joe Biden's son is set to be sentenced in both cases in December ... with the gun case's sentencing scheduled for Dec. 4 and the tax evasion sentencing scheduled for Dec. 16.

The president has previously stated he will not pardon his son, however ... choosing instead to "abide by the jury's decision."