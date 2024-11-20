Florida High School Football Coach Allegedly Watches Porn in Class, Video Shows

Play video content CBS Miami

A Florida high school coach has been suspended from his job after allegedly watching porn in the middle of a classroom ... and it appears he was caught on video taken by a student.

New video, obtained by CBS Miami, is circulating online allegedly showing the head football coach of Miami Jackson Senior High School, Max Edwards, watching performers get down and dirty ... while a student films him watching the graphic material online.

Watch the clip ... the man's face is never shown, but his computer screen is -- and, while it's blurred-out here, it certainly was not when this person was watching the alleged porn.

Again, we can't tell for certain it's Edwards ... but, a spokesperson for the school district released a statement saying they found the allegations against Edwards disturbing and planned to suspend him pending an investigation.

The Miami Herald reports Wednesday ... “The individual has been removed from the school site pending the outcome of an investigation."

Edwards is a successful high school football coach, well-known in the Miami-Dade area after years spent coaching two of the big high schools in the region, even attaining state championships.