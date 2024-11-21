Fitness Influencer Ripped to Shreds Over Mid-Flight Workout Caught on Video

Play video content Jam Press

One flight had to handle some serious turbulence -- courtesy of a fitness influencer launching into an extreme "bodypump" workout, much to the horror of the other passengers, one of whom recorded the scene.

Barbara de Regil, a former Mexican soap star turned fitness queen with over 9M IG followers, decided to unwind on a long-haul flight by turning the aisle into her personal gym.

Most people usually stick to light stretching or a casual stroll up and down the aisle, but Barbara clearly has zero social anxiety, crowding other passengers' already-cramped personal space to get in her exercise.

It was a workout no one else signed up for -- with video posted online showing her running in place before breaking into jump squats.

The ridicule came pouring in -- people online calling her "unbearable," one joking she’d probably stink after all that sweat, and another slapping her with an "Idiot of the Year" award. Some even went as far as accusing her of having an exercise addiction.