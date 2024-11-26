John Amos Remembered With Emotional Memorial Service

John Amos is getting a grand sendoff ... in the form of an emotional memorial service ... with a solid turnout from Hollywood.

The "Good Times" star was remembered by his family and famous friends Saturday during a service in East Orange, NJ ... with performances by R&B artist Monifah, gospel singer Karen Poole, and platinum producer Tone "TL" Cross.

John's former "Good Times" castmates, BernNaddette Stanis and Ralph Carter, were among the speakers.

Among the celebs in attendance ... Grammy-winning artist Lauryn Hill, The Roots rapper Rahzel and basketball Hall of Famer Violet Palmer. AJ Calloway hosted.

John's daughter Shannon tells TMZ ... "The Mayor of East Orange gave my dad a proclamation and announced plans to name both East Orange High School’s football field and a street in his honor."

As we reported ... John died back in August as a result of congestive heart failure, but Shannon claims she didn't know her dad passed until October, when her brother K.C. Amos announced it in the media.

Shannon and K.C. have been at the center of a heated sibling spat the past year ... after Shannon accused her brother of elder abuse during John's care, an allegation John and K.C. both denied at the time.