Scottie Pippen Launching New Luxury Clothing Line, 'Unguarded'

Scottie Pippen is now shooting his shot in the apparel industry ... TMZ Sports has learned the former hooper is launching a new clothing line.

The Chicago Bulls legend said in a statement to TMZ Sports on Monday that he and his daughter, Sophia, have partnered up to create a menswear brand called "Unguarded."

Pippen says it'll feature high-end garments that will have "classic silhouettes with modern thinking" ... and he's clearly pumped for its debut.

"With Unguarded," Pippen said, "we’ve been able to elevate the basics and escape the typical streetwear stereotypes. It’s completely unexpected how incredible this line is."

We're told renowned streetwear designer Cassius Smith was heavily involved in the creation of the work -- which Pippen's team says will be available to the masses in the summer of 2025.

As for when this whole process first started, we're told Pippen and Co. began development on it all some 11 months ago ... and they're stoked with how quickly the vision's become a reality.