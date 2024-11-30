Celebs Hunt For Deals During 2024 Black Friday Shopping

They may have a lot of money in the bank, but even celebrities can't resist a good deal ... with many going out shopping on Black Friday.

Big names like Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez and Chris Hemsworth hit the streets on Friday ... going to a series of different stores dressed in comfy clothes for an all-day shopping spree.

Ben Affleck took his son Sam to Amoeba Records to shop exclusive Black Friday deals ... perusing through the albums and walking away with a bag full of goodies.

Tyler, the Creator spent a little more than Gomez or Salma Hayek who stuck mostly to outlet stores ... with the rapper hitting famed Rodeo Drive for a bit of luxury shopping.

Check it out ... TC's walking the road with a couple pals -- looking through the windows at some of the lavish items inside.

While this week was all about family for most celebs -- celebrating Thanksgiving with their loved ones and posting all about it -- Friday was certainly a different vibe ... fast-paced deal hunting instead of relaxed eating and drinking.