'Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Julie Bowen Rush Kids to ER on Thanksgiving

Two "Modern Family" stars had Thanksgiving day emergencies, and in both cases one of their kids ended up in the ER.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson rushed one of his sons to a New York City hospital on Turkey Day. He posted a pic of him plopped down on a hospital bed with his son lying on his chest, with medical gadgets covering the area.

It's unclear which son had the emergency since you only see the back of his head. He has 2 sons -- 4-year-old Beckett and 2-year-old Sully. The good news, the kids are fine, according to Jesse.

As for the second 'FM' star ... Julie Bowen rushed her kid to the hospital as well. She posted a pic of her teenage son shadowed by fog outside the hospital with an ER sign glowing in the dark.

Julie posted, "It's not a holiday without a trip to the ER. (He's fine btw) HAPPY THANKSGIVING."