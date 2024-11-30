University of Arizona Assistant Headbutts Helmeted Player, Bleeds From Head

A University of Arizona defensive assistant is going to wake up with a splitting headache Sunday ... 'cause he headbutted a player wearing a helmet out of excitement -- and cut his forehead wide-open.

Chuck Cecil -- a senior defensive assistant with the Wildcats -- was hyping up one of his guys pregame ... grabbing cornerback Owen Goss' helmet and slamming his head hard into the player's.

Goss was wearing a helmet ... but Cecil wasn't -- and, after smashing his head into the player's three times, he was clearly bleeding.

Arizona Sr. Defensive assistant Chuck Cecil head-butted a player with a helmet on and starting bleeding from his forehead 😱 pic.twitter.com/lYLqXy3VUC — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 30, 2024 @CFBONFOX

Seems he didn't have time to wash up ... 'cause cut to later and in the game, and Cecil was obviously still bleeding from underneath the bill of his cap.

Unfortunately, it appears Cecil's attempt to inspire the players didn't work ... 'cause Arizona State University is crushing U of A right now -- up 42-7 in the fourth quarter at the time of publishing.

The Wildcats were 4-7 coming into today ... so, they're not going to a bowl game regarless -- so this is really injury added to insult.