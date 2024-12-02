'Moana 2' Beats 'Wicked' In Massive Thanksgiving Weekend Box Office Win

"Moana 2" showed just how far it would go over Thanksgiving weekend ... defying "Wicked" at the box office by a head-turning amount.

Disney's new movie debuted to a whopping $221 million domestically over the five-day weekend ... smashing previous Thanksgiving weekend box office records.

Moviegoers overseas have also been flocking to theaters to see what the "Moana" sequel has in store, landing at a projected total of $165.3 million in the international market.

Do some quick math, and that's a projected total of $386.3 million for the Mouse House over the long weekend ... pretty, pretty good!

While "Moana 2" may have topped "Wicked" ... the prequel to "The Wizard of Oz" is still holding its own, to say the least. "Wicked" brought in another $175 million domestically ... and the film now sits globally at a massive $359.3 million.

It's worth mentioning, "Wicked" debuted a week before "Moana 2," which may be why there's a substantial difference between the two.

Regardless of who's on top, Thanksgiving weekend was an incredible win for movie theaters across the globe ... one that's been desperately needed as the industry has been significantly hit coming off the SAG strike and global pandemic.