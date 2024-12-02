Najee Harris Blames Teammate's GF's Thanksgiving Food For Upset Stomach In Game

Play video content Pittsburgh Steelers

Najee Harris seemingly had too much on his plate this Thanksgiving ... claiming the upset stomach he experienced during Sunday's game was the result of a delicious dish his teammate's girlfriend put together for dinner.

The Pittsburgh Steelers running back explained why he was sidelined early in the team's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals ... and needless to say, he might have to reconsider his Turkey Day strategy moving forward.

"Thanksgiving, Pat [Freiermuth's] girlfriend, Jill, she made some fire-ass little banana thing, and I had too much," Harris said.

"I guess I didn't know that it affected me until that first drive."

Harris said he had a few orange slices to recover ... and that he did, finishing the game with 129 yards (75 rushing, 54 receiving) and one touchdown in the Steelers' 44-38 win over their AFC North opponent.

Harris credited Russell Wilson for his solid performance ... saying his quarterback's experience is a major source of motivation.

"We need that veteran guy," Harris said, "and that's Russ."