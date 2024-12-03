Davina Potratz Knew Chrishell Stause Wouldn't Quit 'Selling Sunset'

Play video content TMZ.com

Davina Potratz is chiming in on the ongoing "Selling Sunset" drama between Chrishell Stause and Nicole Young, as the two are filming together again despite Chrishell’s past claims she wouldn’t return to the show if Nicole did.

We got Davina out in Beverly Hills on Monday where she told us she wasn’t surprised by Chrishell’s return, saying it aligns with the show’s drama-filled theme.

She says she questions Chrishell’s threats in September to quit the Netflix show if producers brought back Nicole, saying she feels they were empty threats and possibly a grab for headlines in the press.

Davina also defended Nicole, noting she’s received unfair backlash and suggested her portrayal on the show doesn’t tell the full story.

We broke the story ... Chrishell got back in front of the cameras early last month as production for season 9 began. Our sources told us at the time Chrishell and Nicole had yet to shoot a scene together on S9.

As for Davina's own return to the hit show ... she teased that she wouldn’t rule it out as she's always got something fun and exciting going on in her life.