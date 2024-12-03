Pro Skateboarder Kader Sylla Charged With DWI

Kader Sylla -- a popular professional skateboarder who's competed in the X Games -- was arrested over the weekend in New York, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

The NYPD tells us ... Sylla was pulled over at around 2:13 AM on Sunday in Manhattan ... after he was accused of driving the wrong way in his 2017 Porsche SUV.

According to ABC News, Sylla allegedly showed signs during the stop of being impaired -- including slurred speech and bloodshot eyes. The outlet also reports cops said the 22-year-old skater admitted to drinking before getting behind the wheel.

The NYPD says Sylla was ultimately charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and one count of driving while ability impaired.

Court records show he's due in court for a hearing in the case on Jan. 24.

The skateboarder, who's sponsored by Adidas, has gained a large fanbase throughout the last few years -- 657,000 people, including Tony Hawk and Kyrie Irving, currently follow him on Instagram.