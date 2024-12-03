Tinashe Shows Off Her Adventurous Side in Costa Rica

Tinashe is showing off some of her tropical explorations in Costa Rica ... she just dropped some pics on social media this week and it looks like it was a holiday event to remember.

The R&B singer was taking her adventuring seriously, while clearly having the time of her life as she experienced all the outdoor fun. She didn't elaborate on where she went ... but her Instagram pics tell the story -- she titled the post "Giving thanks 🤍" -- safe bet a Thanksgiving getaway was the theme.

From taking a dip in a spring, to hanging upside down zooming on a zip-line, Tinashe was decidedly not lounging around the hotel pool the whole time -- though she did find time to do some of that.

She hit the open water to do some paddle-boarding and water-skiing, snagged herself a giant colorful fish, hit the hiking trails and hung out with a monkey.

She's not wearing much in any of the pics, but you don't need a lot of clothes this close to the Equator.