Bryce Young Says He Appreciates Rod Wave Reaching Out Following Benching

Bryce Young found himself benched by the Carolina Panthers two starts into his sophomore season ... but last year's first overall pick has found success since returning to the lineup in week eight -- and Rod Wave may have something to do with the turnaround!

The backstory ... the 26-year-old rapper took to social media, asking the Panthers signal caller to hit his line after he was pulled, and many fans wondered if the call happened, and if so, what'd the fellas discuss?

I wonder what Rod Wave told Bryce Young😭😭 pic.twitter.com/VDxXOouWuP — Darts and Details (@DartsAndDetails) October 19, 2024 @DartsAndDetails

On Wednesday, Young resolved the mystery ... and while he wouldn't go into specifics, he did address the convo, and it's clear he's very appreciative.

"He had just hit me when I got benched and everything," he said. "Being supportive, just like sending support. So I was definitely grateful for that."

Young revealed he had been a big fan of Wave's music, but did not know him personally before the two got in contact after the Instagram post.

While the Panthers still sit at a dismal 3-9, the team has been significantly more competitive since Young returned to the starting lineup. BY has completed 102 of his 169 passes in those five games ... for six touchdowns and three interceptions.