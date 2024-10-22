Panthers QB Andy Dalton, Family Involved In Car Accident In Charlotte

Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton and his family were involved in a car accident on Tuesday ... but thankfully, no one needed emergency medical treatment.

The team shared the news with reporters minutes ago ... saying the NFL vet, his wife, three children and dog were traveling westbound on Sardis Road in Charlotte when they got in the wreck.

While no one was taken to the hospital, Dalton is currently getting checked out by Panthers staffers to make sure he's all good.

Details surrounding the incident were not released ... but we're making calls and will update when they're made available.

Dalton took over under center for the Panthers earlier this season ... after former first-round pick Bryce Young was benched following an 0-2 start.

The 36-year-old had a solid first outing by leading the Panthers to a 36-22 win over the Las Vegas Raiders ... but Carolina has since lost four straight games, currently sitting at 1-6 on the season.

Dalton married his wife, Jordan, in 2011 ... and they have two boys, Nash and Noah, and a girl, Finley.