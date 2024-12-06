Hollywood Legend Paul Newman's NYC Penthouse for Sale for $10 Million

Paul Newman's longtime New York City residence could be yours ... if you're willing to shell out a sizable chunk of change for the pad.

The penthouse apartment where the Hollywood legend lived with wife Joanne Woodward has officially hit the market ... for a striking $9.950 million.

This is the first time the lavish Upper Eastside co-op has been made available in more than 40 years. So, it's safe to assume many eyes are on this 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath abode.

Aside from the penthouse's Hollywood ties, the residence has several impressive amenities inspiring the hefty asking price ... including over 2,500 square feet of living space, several large terraces, a private elevator, views of Central Park, high ceilings, and beautiful wood floors.

Though, it's safe to assume Paul and Joanne's iconic love story is the big draw here. For those unfamiliar, the couple's roots started in NYC, where they met in 1953 while working on the Broadway play "Picnic." They later reunited for the 1957 film "The Long, Hot Summer."

However, Paul was married at the time ... prompting PN to divorce his first wife, Jackie Witte. He and Joanne wed the next year.

Paul and Joanne -- who welcomed 3 children together -- were married until the actor's death in 2008 ... a remarkable 50 years.