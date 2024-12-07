Ian Garry Says Rakhmonov's Talented, But Will Prove He's Better At UFC 310

Play video content TMZSports.com

Ian Machado Garry had Shavkat Rakhmonov on his mind before he ever signed on to fight the undefeated contender ... telling TMZ Sports he told the UFC he wanted to serve as backup for the UFC 310 main event before Belal Muhammad pulled out with an injury.

TMZ Sports talked to the No. 7-ranked, 15-0 fighter just days before his title eliminator vs. 18-0 Shavkat, the No. 3-ranked challenger.

"For me, it wasn't a hard decision whatsoever. I had told UFC six weeks prior that I would be willing to be the backup for the world title fight," Garry said, explaining people were turning him down, and he just wanted a fight.

"If there's no one above me to fight, give me the [UFC 310] backup," IMG told the promotion.

Ian ended up signing an agreement to fight Joaquin Buckley on a Fight Night card later this month ... but that bout was scrapped when Belal, the welterweight champ, went down with an injury.

"I was preparing for Joaquin Buckley, but in the back of my mind, I was ready to go all day long. If a Shavkat needed an opponent, I'm here, and here we go."

And, the fight has huge implications -- not only must someone's 0 go, but the winner will then be positioned for a fight with Muhammad when he heals up.

Making the matchup even more interesting ... Garry and Rakhmonov have history. They used to train together at Kill Cliff Fight Club in Deerfield, Florida.

As for the betting odds on the bout, Garry is stepping in the Octagon as the underdog -- a rare position for him to be in -- but he tells us it's going to be a bad night for those placing money on Rakhmonov.