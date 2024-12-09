Jennifer Lopez Struts her Stuff in Tight-Fitting Gown on Video

Jennifer Lopez seems to be in the single and mingling phase of her divorce from Ben Affleck.

Check out the video J Lo posted to Instagram on Sunday ... the singer/actress squeezed into a tight-fitting Monot dress that barely covered her chest as she pranced down a long hallway.

J Lo then turned and strutted along another corridor. In her black pumps, J Lo stepped up onto a stair and flashed a smile.

Several IG photos also showed her posing in the same gown and cooking food at a stove. J Lo wrote in the caption ... "MY FAVORITE PART about going out is coming home for the midnight snack."

Like we said ... J Lo appears to be enjoying the single life after filing for divorce from Ben in August. Before that, Ben had moved out of their marital pad in Beverly Hills and got his own place in L.A., signaling there was trouble in paradise.