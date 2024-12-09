Kaitlyn Bristowe Gets Eyelid Surgery, Pokes Fun With 'The Devil Wears Prada' Quote

Kaitlyn Bristowe just got eyelid surgery and, naturally, she’s been sharing the whole thing with her fans every step of the way.

"The Bachelorette" star took to IG over the weekend, letting fans know she got an "upper bleph" (AKA blepharoplasty), sharing a pic of her in a hospital bed rocking a blue hairnet over her eyes while other selfies showed her swollen pink eyelids the next day.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Kaitlyn just had to poke fun at herself with a classic Meryl Streep line from "The Devil Wears Prada" -- "Don't be ridiculous, Andrea, everyone wants to look like this."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

While Kaitlyn didn’t dive into why she wanted the surgery, a blepharoplasty typically removes excess skin around the eyelids that can sag and mess with side vision. Cosmetically, it can make you look fresher, more awake, and totally ready for your close-up!

As we know, Kaitlyn’s no stranger to critics, especially when it comes to past plastic surgery rumors. So, she preemptively shut down the haters in her caption, telling them to take their negativity to their private group chats -- but, of course, that didn’t stop people from sharing their unsolicited thoughts in the comments anyway.