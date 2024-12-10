Judge Considers Charges Against 2 More Hotel Workers in Connection to Liam Payne Death

Authorities are reportedly weighing charges against two more people in connection with Liam Payne’s death investigation, according to new legal documents.

Law enforcement sources confirm to TMZ a judge is considering charges in a new filing Monday against two employees at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel, where Liam fell to his death from his third-floor balcony.

The judge referred to both the receptionist who called 911 twice the morning Liam died and the hotel manager as "imputados" or "people charged."

According to the legal docs, first obtained by Rolling Stone, the judge has called for all suspects in the case to be questioned in court on December 19.

The document states, "Since there is sufficient reason to suspect that they have participated in the investigated act, we ask that the following people give a statement." It also notes that the two individuals will be notified of the accusation.

The hotel receptionist is still working at the CasaSur Palermo, according to the doc. In one of the 911 calls he made, he told dispatchers that a guest had "too many drugs and alcohol" and was "trashing the entire room."

In a second call, he said that one guest’s life "may be in danger" and asked if the police were on their way.

Three other people -- a different hotel worker, Payne's friend who is accused of abandonment, and an alleged drug dealer -- are also under investigation in connection with his death.