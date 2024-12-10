Paul Bissonnette Assault Video Released

Play video content Scottsdale Police Department

Paul Bissonnette's 1 v. 6 restaurant brawl was captured on video ... with footage showing the ex-NHL star duking it out with alleged drunk patrons in a CVS parking lot.

The Scottsdale Police Department just released several clips from the Nov. 24 incident that started at Houston's ... showing Bissonnette approaching the group after he says they became aggressive toward a staffer.

When he tried to calm them down, the men shifted their focus to Biz ... and immediately started wailing on him.

The scrap made its way outside ... and while a shirtless and shoeless Biz is able to land a few punches, the crew jumps the Barstool Sports personality -- kicking and punching him before he makes a mad dash inside a nearby CVS.

As the footage continues, it shows the men electing not to follow Biz inside the store ... instead, they walked around the area before officers arrived on the scene.

As we previously reported, six men were arrested as a result of the altercation ... including Henry Mesker, John Carroll, William Carroll, Danny Bradley, Edward Jennings and Sean Daley.

The latter was formally indicted on two charges related to the case last week -- one felony count of aggravated assault and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Daley did not appear in person for his arraignment on the charges on Tuesday ... though his attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Play video content

In body cam video we obtained, you can see Daley first told cops on the night of the incident he didn't know anything about a scuffle involving Bissonette at Houston's.

"I can just tell you," he said, "I have no idea what you're talking about."

According to reports, Daley's appearance was waived after claiming he received death threats following the incident.

Play video content

As for Bissonnette, we obtained body cam footage from his encounter with cops following the fracas -- and it's clear, he was pretty roughed up.

In a statement he released on X on Tuesday -- he told his followers, "Ate some boot f***s to the head & jaw but wouldn’t change a thing."