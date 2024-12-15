Ariana Grande Won't Tour Next Year Despite Speculation, Label Announces

Ariana Grande's clearly having a "Wicked" good time acting and making music ... but, touring is falling by the wayside -- 'cause she won't be doing a circuit in 2025.

Here's the deal ... rumors about the singer-songwriter going on tour next year began to pop up online because fans say there were apparently Ticketmaster listings about an upcoming string of shows.

Republic Records confirms that there are currently no plans for a tour next year pic.twitter.com/3Utdsb8MbQ — Ariana Grande’s Spotify (@AGsSpotify) December 15, 2024 @AGsSpotify

It's unclear why these appeared on their website ... but, Ari's label -- Republic Records -- quickly put the rumors to rest, commenting on a post that she's got no plans to go on tour.

Her record company says she thanks fans for their continued support ... but, basically, don't expect her to come to a town near you anytime soon.

Ariana's consistently denied any rumors about doing a massive world tour ... but, she has teased the idea of putting on a minitour next year -- so, anything is possible.

Of course, AG's acting career is popping off right now ... with the success of the movie "Wicked" probably encouraging her to keep flexing those acting muscles.

On top of making a huge pile of cash, "Wicked" landed Ariana a Golden Globe nomination -- one of many former Disney and Nickelodeon stars to land a nod this year.