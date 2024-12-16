Donald Trump's Campaign Advisor Passes Out, Falls Onstage: Video

Scary moment at the New York Young Republican Club on Sunday night ... one of Donald Trump's campaign advisors passed out onstage while speaking to a packed crowd.

Alex Bruesewitz was standing at a lectern about to introduce Trump's incoming White House senior aide Dan Scavino when he started slurring his words.

Check out video posted to X ... Bruesewitz suddenly stops talking followed by an uncomfortable silence. Then he crumbles to one side, crashing to the floor with the lectern. Several people rush over to help Bruesewitz and bring him backstage.

A short time later, Raheem Kassam, the master of ceremonies, came out to announce Bruesewitz was just fine. He added that Bruesewitz made light of what had happened, asking, "Did I at least look cool?’

Trump phoned in to offer his support ... “I know that Alex is going to be fine because he’s a tough son of a gun,” Trump said over the phone. “There’s no doubt about that. So I want to say hello to Alex, because he’s a very special guy.”