'Bachelor' Couple Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour Heat Up In The Maldives

"Bachelor" alums Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour are turning up the heat in the Maldives, flooding our IG feeds with steamy snaps and sizzling swimsuit vibes.

Check out our gallery and see all the fun photos under the sun!

Hannah was living her best influencer life, striking all the right poses against the stunning island backdrop -- because if it’s not on the ’gram, did it even happen?

As if the gorgeous weather wasn’t enough, Hannah and Dylan cranked up the heat -- canoodling and packing on the PDA while frolicking on the beach.