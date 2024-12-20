Diddy Sued for Sexual Assault by Winner of 2006 Radio Contest NYC Trip, With Pics

Diddy is facing another sexual assault lawsuit ... and, this time the accuser has included pictures from the party where she was allegedly raped.

LaTroya Grayson -- an Oklahoma woman -- has filed a lawsuit against Diddy, Bad Boy Records and a series of other companies over a 2006 incident where she claims she went to a Combs party, and was drugged and raped.

Here's the deal ... according to the lawsuit, Grayson's sibling won a radio contest through KJAMZ -- a local Oklahoma radio station -- which included round-trip airfare for the winner and a guest, a hotel room in NYC, and two tickets to attend Diddy's "White Party" in NYC.

Grayson says she and her sibling went to New York -- she included in the complaint a photo of the alleged invite to the party and pictures of her Delta airline tickets -- to take her from Tulsa to New York on October 16, 2006, and then back on the 17th.

She also includes a picture of a bill from the Roger Smith Hotel -- a ritzy spot in Manhattan -- paid for by Atlantic Records.

Grayson says she and her sibling went to the party -- which was changed to a "Black Party" -- but were separated when entering the party ... with Grayson getting in and her sibling being left outside.

During the party, Grayson took a series of photos with stars like Babz and Bonecrusher -- and, she included the photos in her lawsuit as well.

Grayson says waitresses circulated around the room with premade drinks and -- after she says she had only two -- she began to feel sick and headed for the restroom.

Grayson says she has no recollection of the rest of the night ... instead waking up at Saint Vincent's Medical Center. When she woke up, she says she had a ripped shirt, no underwear, and most of her money was gone.

It's important to note, Grayson remembers nothing about this assault she says happened ... so, she can't say with certainty who allegedly raped her -- and, she never mentions actually seeing or speaking with Diddy at the event.

She then flew back to Oklahoma ... where she says she received a call from an anonymous female -- who she claims told her not to pursue action against Diddy because he was a "celebrity" and she would just be "wasting her time."

The lawsuit, filed by Grayson's attorney, Ariel Mitchell, says that -- out of fear and confusion -- she chose not to report the rape at the time.

As you know, Diddy is currently locked up in MDC Brooklyn, awaiting trial for racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.