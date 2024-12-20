Mozzy & Kalan.FrFr Give Back to Women's Shelter, Explain 'BBL' Meaning

Play video content TMZ.com

Mozzy and Kalan.Frfr are all about female empowerment on their brand new "Lucky Her" joint album but instead of promoting themselves on Friday, they dedicated their day to giving back to the women in the SoCal community!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the West Coast MCs at the Women of Watts and Beyond shelter this afternoon ... they donated clothes, Christmas presents, gifts and money to the cause.

Mozzy and Kalan tell us taking care of those who take care of everyone else is a void they're looking to fill.

Mozzy hails from Sacramento and Kalan grew up all around L.A. and Carson ... although they're not Watts, real recognize real and the people there are mighty familiar!!!

They also shut down misconceptions about their album, including on the first single "BBL."

The title actually stands for what the "Bad B's Like" and there's ZERO Drake influence on the LP.