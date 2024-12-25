Etienne Maurice Reveals Best Xmas Gift He Ever Gave His Mom Sheryl Lee Ralph

Play video content TMZ.com

Etienne Maurice is all about the gift-giving this Christmas -- both literally and figuratively ... 'cause whether it’s presents under the tree or spreading some holiday wisdom, he’s serving up the goods!

We caught up with the actor, who gave us the scoop about buying Christmas gifts for his family, including mom Sheryl Lee Ralph ... telling us it's a real challenge because their birthdays also fall right around the holidays.

You’ve got to catch the full clip 'cause we also ask Etienne -- who is currently starring in his new OWN movie, "Mistletoe & Matrimony" -- what Xmas gift really shocked his mom.

He also opens up about one role in particular that he filmed completely under wraps, not telling his Emmy-winning mom until it was all done -- all because he's big on his own independence and carving his own path in the acting world.