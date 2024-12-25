Brazen Thief Uses Tarantino-Like Double-Fisted Guns During Robbery, Video

Play video content Memphis Police Department

A brazen bandit looked more like he was trying out for a role in a Quentin Tarantino movie instead of robbing a Walgreens in Tennessee because he used double-fisted guns to commit the wild crime.

The Memphis PD released surveillance footage Tuesday, showing the thief storming inside the store with two machine pistols — one clutched in each hand.

Check out the shocking footage ... the masked suspect spreads his arms like a butterfly, pointing the firearms at workers on either side of him, while demanding money during Sunday's stick-up.

Police say the gunman stole cash before fleeing the Walgreens in Cordova, about 22 miles east of Memphis, which annexes the small village.

Interestingly, the robbery was sort of reminiscent of the famous scene in Tarantino's 1992 "Reservoir Dogs" film in which Mr. White played by Harvey Keitel blows away two cops with a Smith & Wesson 9-millimeter in each hand.