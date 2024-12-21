Police Searching For Persons of Interest in Wild California Fight Video

Cops are investigating a wild fight that broke out at a California outlet store — while also searching for the troublemakers caught on dramatic video.

🚨‼️Holiday Chaos: ⚠️ Violent Brawl Erupts Over Parking at Citadel Outlets



A holiday shopping trip at the Citadel Outlets in Commerce, California, turned violent when a parking dispute escalated into a brawl involving racial slurs and an alleged robbery.



Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the brawl erupted outside the Citadel Outlets in Commerce, CA, last Thursday — and a witness filmed part of it with a cell phone camera.

Check out the footage posted to X ... A group of mostly young women are going at it near a bunch of parked cars outside the mall. They start throwing punches and hurling around the word b***h," but it's unclear what sparked the confrontation.

At one point, a woman steps between two people fighting — but tempers continue to flare before the 40-second video finally cuts off.

Law enforcement says officers were called to the parking lot, but when they arrived the persons of interest were already gone so it's unclear if anyone was injured.