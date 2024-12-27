Jameela Jamil Rips Ozempic Use In Hollywood, Says It's Bad Example For Kids

Jameela Jamil is speaking out against celebrities using Ozempic to lose weight ... and she says it's setting a bad example for the next generation.

The actress/model just unloaded on Hollywood's use of the diabetes medication, which lots of folks are using to shed pounds fast.

Jameela says of Ozempic ... "The amount of people in my industry just taking it to go from slim to super skinny, to finally achieve the obedient waif physique to fit the obedient sample sizes.... has been hard to watch. Especially for those of us who have fought off eating disorders. Who are they really doing it for?"

JJ continues ... "I plan on sitting out this cycle. Curves will come back. They always do. Then they will go away again. Then come back. I'm not playing with my brain, my heart, my bone density, or my metabolism for a trend. You can't be left behind in a LOOP."

Jameela says she battled anorexia in the past, and she also shared a photo of her looking super skinny, recalling the time as her "pretending to be happy" and "pretending not to be on the verge of fainting."

She also shared some recent photos of her and added ... "May I have the strength through this era of Ozempic heroin chic, in my industry to keep up this good work I did on my brain throughout 2025.