Defense Attorney Ken Padowitz Using Virtual Reality in Court Case

Play video content TMZ.com

New technology could transform the way our legal system works ... because a judge in Florida put on a virtual reality headset to get a better sense of a defendant's testimony.

Attorney Ken Padowitz is using VR to defend his client in a criminal case, and he joined us on "TMZ Live" to explain how the fancy tech is being introduced to the legal system.

Ken's client is Miguel Albisu ... the guy owns a wedding venue in Florida and is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Albisu brandished a gun at a wedding reception, but says he was acting in self-defense after some of the attendees started getting rowdy.

TMZ obtained the VR clip Padowitz showed the judge ... and it shows Albisu's version of events, putting viewers in his shoes. Padowitz says the judge can now see why Albisu felt threatened and pulled a gun.

Of course, prosecutors are likely to argue VR simply shows one side's point of view ... but Padowitz explains why that shouldn't be a huge hurdle moving forward.

Pretty cool stuff. The future is here, folks.