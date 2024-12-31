Kirk Herbstreit Documents 14-Month-Old Dog's First Beach Visit, Adorable Video

Need one last feel-good moment heading into 2025?? Kirk Herbstreit's got ya covered ... 'cause the popular sports announcer shared footage of his 14-month-old dog, Peter, enjoying the beach for the first time -- and it'll warm your heart.

The adorable pup accompanied Kirk out to Los Angeles for the massive College Football Playoff matchup between Ohio State and Oregon going down at the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day ... and with more than 24 hours before kickoff, the two took a stroll at Manhattan Beach for the final sunrise of 2024.

14 month old Peter was introduced to snow in South Bend couple weeks ago and now the beach for the first time In Manhattan Beach. Haha!

Good boy! pic.twitter.com/EFz3QqpM9B — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) December 31, 2024 @KirkHerbstreit

Peter clearly loved running around the shore ... and while we don't know if he took a dip in the Pacific, it's much warmer than snowy Indiana!!

Just a day earlier, the two attended practice at Rose Bowl Stadium ... and the former Buckeyes quarterback even threw some passes out to his four-legged companion.

The 55-year-old's dog has become a fan favorite since he brought him onto the set of ESPN's "College GameDay" last month. He introduced Peter to the masses after his beloved dog, Ben, passed away from cancer.

Ben was so popular, the news of his passing reached the Oval Office ... with Joe Biden penning a letter to the Herbstreit to share his condolences.