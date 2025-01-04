'Star Wars' Child Actor Jake Lloyd Opens Up About Schizophrenia Diagnosis

Jake Lloyd -- the child star who played young Anakin Skywalker in "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace" -- is finally talking about his mental health issues ... diving into the recent treatment he received.

The former actor spoke with author Clayton Sandell -- co-writer of 'Star Wars Timelines' -- alongside his mother, Lisa Lloyd, for a feature posted to Sandell's Substack.

According to Sandell, Jake just finished an 18-month stint in a mental health rehab faciliy after having a "psychotic break" in March 2023 ... during which his mom says he turned off the engine of his car while driving down a three-lane highway.

When asked how he's feeling, Lloyd told Sandell, "Pretty good, considering these 20 years of time that have come to an end. I can now accept taking on continued treatment, and therapy, and my meds. Everyone’s been very supportive.”

While he's responding to questions and eager to talk, Sandell noted he confused some words and went on several tangents ... which Lisa says happens when he gets tired.

Lloyd says the medication has acted as a cushion for him ... making him feel less volatile on a daily basis.

While he's still living at a rehab facility, this one allows him to come and go as he pleases ... and serves more as a homebase as he readies to return to the outside world.

As for his "rock bottom" -- his words -- Lloyd says he's thankful it ... so he could "honestly take part in treatment, honestly take your meds and honestly live with your diagnosis.”

We've covered Lloyd -- who was cast in the controversial 'SW' prequel when he was just eight years old -- for years ... reporting on his multiple arrests before his mother admitted he was in rehab about 10 months into his stay.

We also saw him going to the gym in L.A. in October ... which would've been just a couple months after he left the full-time mental health rehab facility.