Rod Woodson Praises Colleges For Hiring Ex-NFL Star Coaches, 'Refreshing To See'

Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson have both landed college head coaching jobs in the last few weeks ... and Rod Woodson tells TMZ Sports he couldn't be happier to see it.

The Hall of Famer called the hirings "refreshing" ... particularly after years of watching ex-NFL stars get passed over for gigs all across the country.

It's official ✍️



AD Dr. Melody Webb has named @MichaelVick the 19th head football coach at Norfolk State University!



Welcome to the Spartan family, Coach Vick 👏



📝 https://t.co/t1TE4KWguQ#GoldStandard🔰 pic.twitter.com/MrZcamfBNl — Norfolk State Football 🔰 (@NorfolkStateFB) December 20, 2024 @NorfolkStateFB

Woodson, of course, knows the landscape well ... while he's currently working as a broadcaster for Baltimore Ravens games, he's dabbled in the coaching world throughout the last couple of decades -- and he understands just how hard it is to get a sideline job.

He noted that most schools have previously opted for recycled head men ... and he's glad that trend now appears to be changing.

"It's refreshing to see ex-players get an opportunity to finally start coaching," he said, "even in college."

The shift all appeared to happen several years ago when Deion Sanders took over Jackson State. He crushed it there and is now turning Colorado into a powerhouse.

Since Prime's hiring, guys like Eddie George (Tennessee State), Vick (Norfolk State) and Jackson (Delaware State) have all gotten head coaching jobs despite little coaching experience ... and it's clear Woodson thinks more schools should follow suit.

We’ve got our coach, now it’s time to secure your season tickets with a deposit of $25! 🔥🔥🔥🔥



Don’t miss the Coach DeSean Jackson era this upcoming Fall. Click the link in the bio to lock in your 2025 season tickets TODAY! #enterthenest #gohornets #legacyandpride pic.twitter.com/Y3eFg8gJHq — Delaware St. Hornets (@DSUHornets) December 29, 2024 @DSUHornets

That all said, Woodson told us he "was surprised" to see Jackson get the Delaware State role -- but he was nonetheless excited for the former Eagles wideout.