German Soccer Club Player Luca Meixner Dead At 22

Luca Meixner -- a member of German soccer club SSV Reutlingen 05 -- has tragically died at 22 years old.

The football org. announced the heartbreaking news over the weekend, stating Meixner "passed away unexpectedly" on Dec. 27.

Further details surrounding his death were not released.

"The entire SSV family is deeply shocked and stunned," the team wrote in a statement. "His teammates, all committees and employees mourn with Luca's relatives and our thoughts are with his family, friends and companions."

"We ask that you respect the privacy of Luca's family during this difficult time."

SSV Reutlingen 05 held a memorial for Meixner after his passing ... lighting a flare and holding a "Rest in Peace" banner. Team officials also put out a framed picture of him and a candle near their facility to honor him as well.

Meixner -- a midfielder -- reportedly joined the club in 2021 ... and had just recently played for the org. in a game last month.