Bengals Receiver Jermaine Burton Accused Of Choking Woman

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Jermaine Burton is accused of choking a woman days before he was left out of his team's travel plans for the Steelers game ... an incident in which he allegedly threatened to take his own life.

Cops were called to the woman's residence around 8:45 AM on Dec. 30 ... after she reported an assault took place.

The woman -- who casually dated Burton since September -- said they got into an argument after going out for drinks the night prior.

The woman -- who is 19 years old -- stated Burton refused to let her go inside her apartment, choked her in the hallway and blocked the door. Once she made it into her home, the woman said he chased her, took her phone and broke it.

Just before Burton left, the woman said he grabbed a knife from her dishwasher, held it to his neck and threatened to die by suicide.

"He said he was going to kill himself," the woman said on the 911 call, according to the Enquirer. "He's a narcissist. He's a manipulator."

She also told the 911 operator that Burton has a history of tormenting her.

"Pretty abusive. He does a lot of things that I don't tolerate."

While she initially wanted to pursue charges ... she later changed her mind.

The Bengals told the outlet that they are aware of the situation surrounding Burton and have "no further comment at this time."

It is unclear if this incident led to the decision to leave Burton out of Cincinnati's plans for the regular season finale in Pittsburgh ... but it was not the first time the team held him out of a game.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

He was inactive earlier this year after he missed a walkthrough practice. In 14 games ... he caught only four passes for 107 yards.

It is not the only trouble the 23-year-old is facing ... as his apartment complex is looking to evict him over late rent payments and unspecified damages.