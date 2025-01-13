Wolf Blitzer Gets Offer To Upgrade Entertainment Setup After Viral Tweet

Wolf Blitzer is enjoying the Buffalo Bills' current playoff run like it's 1994 thanks to a TV that probably broadcast the inauguration of Bill Clinton ... but one company is looking to change that with a complete entertainment makeover!!

The CNN anchor showed off his setup on social media following the team's 31-7 win over the Denver Broncos in the Wild Card round ... and while he was all smiles, people had more questions about the way he was enjoying the game.

His entertainment center features a small Sharp TV -- complete with a DVD player and VCR!! With that being said, it's a bit out of date.

Luckily for the 76-year-old ... he has an offer to start watching his Bills in the 21st Century. A spokesperson for TCL tells TMZ Sports the company would love to hook him up with any size TV he wants, all the way up to 98 freakin' inches!!

No word yet if Blitzer will take TCL up on the offer -- but with a massive showdown between Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson set for the Divisional round, he better act fast!!