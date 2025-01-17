Colorado Rockies Roasted Over Poor Beer Pour

As often as they drive their fans to drink, you'd think the Colorado Rockies would know how to pour a frickin' beer ... but, alas, they don't!

The organization intended to have some fun on social media on Friday, pouring an ice-cold Coors Light into a (previously used?) beer mug ... but their technique left a lot to be desired (it was all foam!!!).

Fans weren't shy about speaking up, quickly flaming the Rockies, who play at Coors Field, in the X comment section over their inability to pour the perfect brewski.

"Not sure what’s worse, this team’s management or that pour," "Holy s**t that’s the worst pour I’ve ever seen," "Coors Light is literally the only thing that gets me through a Rockies season!," and "Why don't you use some of the beer money and start spending that money on the team" were just a few of the snarky remarks left on their page.

To their credit, whoever runs the Rockies' social media account had some fun with the reactions ... joking in a later post that the pros will be pouring the beers at future events at the stadium.