Jamal Lewis Slams Ravens' 2-Point Call, 'Why Not Hand The Ball Off To Derrick Henry!?'

'Why Not Hand the Ball Off to Derrick Henry!?'

Forget heaping the blame on Mark Andrews, Jamal Lewis says the responsible party for the Ravens' doomed two-point conversion attempt on Sunday is whoever first called the play!!

The Baltimore legend chopped it up with TMZ Sports on Monday, some 24 hours after the Ravens lost a heartbreaking Divisional Round playoff matchup to the Bills, and he made it clear, he despised the play call that decided the game.

Lewis doesn't understand why the team opted for a sprint-out pass to Andrews -- when they could have simply turned around and gave the ball to Derrick Henry.

"You know, your 250-, 260-pound running back that you're paying," he said. "That just doesn't make sense."

After Andrews dropped the Jackson pass, Baltimore failed to get the ensuing onside kick ... and Buffalo then went on to run out the clock.

Lewis told us if Henry gets the ball, or if the team merely opted for a Jackson designed run, things could have ended up very different.

"At least run it," the former Ravens tailback said. "Don't put it in the air. You know what I mean?"

.@Ravens @BuffaloBills Matt Milano with this tipped pass to break up the first 2 point try. Could have made it 21-21 easily if not for MM. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/98Q71msEbK — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) January 20, 2025 @BaldyNFL

It was hardly the only call Lewis was upset with -- he also thought the team should have kicked the extra point instead of going for two after scoring a TD earlier in the game.