Billy Wagner Overcome With Emotions After Making Baseball Hall of Fame

It was the 9th inning, bases loaded, full count for Billy Wagner's Hall of Fame hopes on Monday -- his last chance for enshrinement in Cooperstown -- and when the 7x All-Star got the call he finally made it, he was overcome with emotion!

The 16-year veteran -- who narrowly missed out on making the hall last year -- was in his final year of eligibility on the ballot. Unlike the nine other times ... the tenth time was the charm for Wagner, earning 82.5% of the 75% needed to earn his spot among baseball royalty.

The weight of the long wait was evident for Billy Wagner when he finally got the call from the Baseball Hall of Fame.

“Dreams do come true,” he said.#HallofFame pic.twitter.com/ovLCvTANdo — Jose de Jesus Ortiz (@OrtizKicks) January 21, 2025 @OrtizKicks

The emotion was palpable for the 53-year-old ... as he could only muster a "Thank you" to the person on the other end of the line. His wife, Sarah Quesenberry, was there to support her man -- but luckily, this go-around was great news.

When he finally steps onto the stage in Cooperstown to give his induction speech, Wagner said he doesn't imagine he will be able to contain his emotion -- saying the kids he coaches make fun of him for being so sappy.

"The game has given me so much," he said. "It's given everything that I could possibly have. I'm very grateful."

He will be inducted alongside CC Sabathia and Ichiro Suzuki ... who narrowly missed out on being the second-ever unanimous selection to the hall.