Mark Andrews Breaks Silence On Game-Losing Drop, 'Absolutely Gutted'

Mark Andrews is speaking out on his dropped pass that ended the Ravens' Super Bowl hopes ... saying it's hard to articulate how he's been feeling in the days following the game, but one thing's for sure -- he will use the experience to get better.

The longtime Baltimore tight end broke his silence on his performance in the Divisional Round against the Buffalo Bills in a lengthy social media post on Thursday ... and it's clear he's struggling with it all.

"I’m absolutely gutted by what happened on Sunday," Andrews said. "I'm devastated for my teammates, my coaches and Ravens fans."

"I pour every ounce of my being into playing at the highest level possible, because I love my team and the game of football like nothing else."

With all that being said, Andrews explained that's what has kept him from speaking on the matter sooner ... as he needed time to collect his thoughts.

He went on to say the "shock and disappointment" he's experiencing is unlike any feeling he's had before ... but he won't let it ruin his life.

"I promise that this adversity will only make me stronger and fuel us as we move forward."

Of course, Andrews dropped a potential game-tying two-point conversion pass in the closing seconds of the contest ... which came after giving up a fumble earlier in the contest.

Andrews faced heavy criticism ... but noted it hasn't all been bad, as he's gotten a ton of love from his teammates and fans over the past few days -- while also thanking those who made donations to his Breakthrough T1D organization as a show of support as well.