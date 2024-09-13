Ravens Rookie Nate Wiggins Injures Neck In Car Accident, Out For Week 2

Baltimore Ravens rookie Nate Wiggins injured his neck in a car crash this week ... an ailment that will keep him sidelined for the team's Week 2 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh shared the news in a press conference ... saying the cornerback -- who had one tackle in his pro debut -- won't be ready to go by Sunday's kickoff.

"Nate was in a car accident a couple of days ago," Harbaugh said. "Looks like he's not gonna be able to make it to the game."

Despite the injury, Harbaugh made it clear Wiggins is doing OK ... but is not available for the time being.

"He's fine. He's healthy. He's fine, but just not gonna be able to play."

Wiggins -- the 30th overall pick in the 2024 draft -- is for sure out against the Raiders ... although his status for Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys remains unknown.

Ravens tight end Mark Andrew was also in a car crash last month ... when he was making his way to practice at the Under Armour Performance Center.

He suffered no injuries.