'Real Housewives' Star Luann De Lesseps Rocks Tiny Bikini in Mexico

Luann De Lesseps We're Not in NYC Anymore ... Strips Down for Beach Day in Mexico!!!
Luann De Lesseps ain't a housewife today ... she's in total vacation mode instead -- stripping down to a bikini on a beach in Mexico.
The 'Real Housewives of New York' star went out for some surf and sand in Tulum earlier this week ... whipping out a black 2-piece bikini and a matching hat while slinging a beach bag over her shoulder.
She stops to take a few selfies with her pals ... popping a hip while snuggled up to a pair of shirtless dudes.
Luann doesn't get into the water in these pics ... but, she's certainly ready to sun herself in the sand while enjoying much-needed R&R.
De Lesseps is posting about her trip too ... sharing photos from another day when she's lying back in a beach chair -- wearing a bright blue bikini instead of her tiny black number.
De Lesseps has a couple weeks to herself before her cabaret show "Countess Cabaret" beginning on February 1 and running periodically through the beginning of June.
Countess Luann will definitely have a tan for those early shows ... 'cause she's letting it all hang out while getting some sun!