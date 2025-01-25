Archie Griffin Says 'Great Possibility' Jeremiah Smith's Next Two-Time Heisman

He Could Win Two Heismans Like Me!!!

Jeremiah Smith's freshman season was so impressive, Ohio State legend Archie Griffin believes not one, but TWO Heismans could be in his trophy case by the end of his college football career ... telling TMZ Sports it's a "great possibility!!"

19-year-old Smith wasted no time making his presence known in the program ... erupting with 15 touchdowns and 1,315 yards on the season -- and a stellar outing in the national championship against Notre Dame.

We caught up with Griffin -- the only two-time Heisman winner in college football history -- fresh off the Bucks' big win ... and he couldn't say enough great things about the young superstar.

But, if he had to describe Smith in one word?? "Phenomenal."

"You don't get young men at that age to come in and make that type of difference that he made," Griffin said. "He made a tremendous difference on our team."

Griffin pointed out Smith's talents had a huge impact on his teammates as well ... as getting double-teamed gave them the opportunity to shine -- and they took advantage of it.

With at least two seasons left in his promising career, we had to ask Griffin if he felt Smith could join him as a two-time Heisman winner ... and he said it very well could happen.

"No question about it," Griffin said.

As for whether Griffin would welcome someone else to his exclusive club ... he said he'd be the first to congratulate whoever earns it next.

If that's not enough Buckeye content for ya, we also caught up with Ohio State great Maurice Clarett -- who had a major role in their 2022 natty -- and he weighed in on whether this year's title has an asterisk ... considering the Scarlet and Grey lost to That Team Up North prior to the College Football Playoff.