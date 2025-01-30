Public Enemy's Chuck D & Flavor Flav Visit Altadena, Gift Blind Child $2500

Play video content TMZ.com

Public Enemy's Chuck D and Flavor Flav supported the Altadena community after the L.A. wildfires, linking up for a surprise performance and helping locals with some financial relief to rebuild.

The iconic rappers really made the most of their charitable efforts, collabing on their tune "Fight the Power" on stage for the Black Music Action Coalition’s Restore and Rebuild event Wednesday.

One standout moment was when they gifted $2,500 to 10-year-old Grayson Roberts, who’s visually impaired, and his family -- to replace his drum kit, which was destroyed in the fire.

They kicked off their mingling at the Altadena fire site the day before, helping out Black families displaced by the Eaton Fire in L.A.

And it looks like their efforts didn’t go unnoticed, with more families receiving financial aid and a much-needed boost of positivity in the community.

Flava’s been pushing to help out for a while, saying in a previous IG post that not enough was being done for the Black families and communities affected by the California fires.