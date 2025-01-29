The Game Says Trump Should Visit Eaton Fire Victims, Not Just Palisades

Play video content TMZ.com

The Game is calling out Donald Trump ... he says the president needs to visit the site of the Eaton wildfire and talk to victims in Altadena who lost everything.

The Compton rapper tells TMZ Hip Hop ... folks who saw their homes and livelihoods destroyed in the Eaton Fire deserve as much attention and help as those over in the Pacific Palisades.

Trump visited the site of the Palisades Fire last week, but he didn't come see the damage in Altadena ... and that doesn't sit right with The Game.

We talked to him in an Altadena neighborhood completely destroyed by the fire ... and he told us Trump and other officials shouldn't be limiting their focus to the Palisades.

Both fires are mostly contained now, but The Game says that doesn't mean the city has healed ... telling us there's still a lot of work to be done.

Check out the clip ... The Game puts folks from outside L.A. into the shoes of the fire victims.

