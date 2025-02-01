Bryce Mitchell Apologizes For Hitler Comments, Claims He's Not A Nazi

Bryce Mitchell is walking back positive statements he made about Adolf Hitler -- apologizing for sounding insensitive with his comments about the former dictator ... and adding he's definitely not a Nazi.

The UFC fighter released a statement just minutes ago ... saying he's sorry to fans who he offended with his comments -- adding he knows many people died in the Holocaust and that Hitler did a whole lot of evil things.

Mitchell adds he's "definitely not a nazi, and definitely do not condone any of the evil things Hitler did."

Obviously, Bryce pissed off a bunch of people earlier this week when he said he thought Hitler was a good guy who ultimately became addicted to meth and wanted to purify Germany by "kicking the greedy Jews out that were destroying his country and turning them all into gays."

Play video content Power Slap

Tons of people -- including UFC top boss Dana White -- blasted Mitchell for the comments ... with White saying it had to be one of the dumbest things he's ever heard anyone say.

Play video content TMZSports.com

Jewish UFC star Natan Levy said he was disgusted by the comments ... but, he also recognizes that Mitchell has free speech -- so, he understands why the UFC won't fire him.