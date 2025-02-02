Scott Storch's Baby Mama Defends Her Racist Rant, 'I Was a Target'

Play video content BACKGRID

Florence Mirsky -- the mother of music producer Scott Storch's son -- is doing her damndest to walk back the vile, racial slurs she hurled at valet workers ... and now claims she was "targeted."

Florence was leaving Boa Steakhouse Saturday night in WeHo, where she defended the outburst ... during which she called the valet a "wet****" and added, "You guys rape and kill people."

Well, good ol' Flo says don't believe your lyin' eyes or ears ... she's no racist. She told the paparazzi, "It's really crazy because my whole entire life I've loved Mexicans, Blacks, everything."

She also claims she was "a target out of anger" when she went off last week on the valet workers. No, she didn't explain any further.

Of course, Florence posted a video last week trying to explain the ugly incident ... and claimed one of the valets had groped her prior to her dropping the slurs. When the photog asked her about that allegation, Florence abruptly stopped talking.