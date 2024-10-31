Comedian Peng Dang Discusses Tony Hinchcliffe's Racist Rant Against Him
Tony Hinchcliffe He's Got A History Of Racist Jokes!!! Says Comedian Peng Dang
Comedian Peng Dang is weighing in on Tony Hinchcliffe's offensive Puerto Rico "garbage" joke, telling TMZ he's hardly shocked -- especially given their rocky past.
Peng tells TMZ he sees a clear pattern with Tony, drawing parallels to his own experience 3 years ago when Hinchcliffe launched into a racist rant against him -- telling us this offensive style is just Tony's schtick -- and that he'll keep it up, and will brush off the backlash as "cancel culture."
You gotta check out the whole clip ... Peng goes deep on the similarities to his own experience, and you can tell it still gets under his skin. The rant ended up costing Hinchcliffe his representation at the time.
He points out while he’s been standing his ground, those Internet trolls just keep coming back for more. But, at the end of the day, he feels like even Trump’s crowd knew Tony's joke bombed hard.
Of course, Tony has faced massive public backlash over the joke at Trump's Madison Square Garden rally Sunday -- which prompted Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny to throw his support behind Trump's opponent, Kamala Harris ... and saw Selena Gomez, Sunny Hostin, Aubrey Plaza -- and even Jake Paul -- calling him out.