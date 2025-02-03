Babyface Shrugs Off Grammys Red Carpet Dismissal Over Chappell Roan

Play video content BACKGRID

Babyface awkwardly got the boot on the Grammys red carpet from a pair of reporters to make room for Chappell Roan -- but he's keeping it cool and acting like it’s no biggie.

Peep the clip -- the R&B legend stepped out of Dan Tana’s in West Hollywood after the big show, and when asked about the snub, he explained it was all A-OK, guys!

He had the same vibe when he talked to TMZ -- telling us it was all love, and the best part of the night was catching up with everyone, and that’s what really mattered.

But fans weren’t having it -- they felt Babyface got straight-up sidelined at music’s biggest night when AP reporter Krysta Fauria cut him off mid-answer to chase down Chappell.

